MOSES LAKE - The Warrior Broadcast Network from Almira-Coulee-Hartline High School will broadcast a free online event featuring a captivating keynote speech and presentation by former abductee Elizabeth Smart.
Smart’s public appearance will be featured during the live Harvest of Hope event at the Grant County Fairgrounds on Oct. 14. An author, speaker and survivor, Elizabeth Smart will provide powerful testimony about the trauma she endured during her nine months of captivity by her abuser in 2002, the struggles that follow, and will offer advice on how we as a community can combat abuse.
Close to being a sold-out event, Elizabeth Smart has been able to generate a large audience that is expected to gain a better understanding about the important role and needed services that New Hope/Kids Hope provides for victims of abuse. New Hope/Kids hope is a Moses Lake-based organization that services all of Grant County and Adams Counties when it comes to offering services to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, victims of crime, child abuse, etc.
To view the Harvest of Hope event from the comfort of home, you can register now on the Columbia Basin Foundation’s website at columbiabasinfoundation.org. Harvest of Hope and Columbia Basin Foundation are pleased to partner with the Grant PUD and their high-speed fiber network to provide a live virtual option for viewing Elizabeth Smart and awe-inspiring message.
The Harvest of Hope doors open at 5:30 PM with the virtual presentation starting at 7:00 PM.