It’s not every day that the lottery itself point you in the direction to where people are winning the most in your area, but like with most things last year, 2020 is an exception.
On Monday, Washington Lottery Curator Dan Miller sent iFIBER ONE News a list of central Washington’s winningest retailers. East Wenatchee, Moses Lake, and Wenatchee are apparently the middle of the state’s luckiest towns when it comes to winning the lottery. 2020’s luckiest retailers sold the most winning prizes valued at $1,000 or more.
The Safeway at 510 Grant Rd in East Wenatchee is the Luckiest Retailer in Washington State’s Central Region, with 7 Wins.
The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in the Central Region are:
• 7 Wins: Safeway at 510 Grant Rd in East Wenatchee
• 6 Wins: Safeway at 601 S Pioneer Way Ste AA in Moses Lake
• 6 Wins: Rosauers Supermarket at 410 S 72nd Ave in Yakima
• 5 Wins: Adi Foodmart at 1606 W Broadway Ave in Moses Lake
• 5 Wins: Valley View Market at 618 E Toppenish Ave in Toppenish
• 4 Wins: Fred Meyer at 11 Grant Rd in East Wenatchee
• 4 Wins: Fred Meyer at 1206 N 40th Ave in Yakima
• 4 Wins: North Ave Market at 1816 N Wenatchee Ave in Wenatchee
• 4 Wins: Winco Foods at 960 N Stratford Rd in Moses Lake
• 4 Wins: Wray’s Meadowbrook at 7200 W Nob Hill Blvd #1 in Yakima
Wenatchee’s biggest winner was Ana S. after she won $250,000. An East Wenatchee woman won $1.7 million after purchasing a Lotto ticket at the Fred Meyer. In Moses Lake, Jacob K. took home $250,000 in Washington’s Scratch game.