QUINCY - The Quincy Animal Shelter can confidently say it's saved another animal, but what’s even more important is that it helped find that animal a good home, especially after a traumatic incident.
Six weeks ago ‘Crash’ the kitten was hit by a car in the Quincy area. Shortly after the incident, a family contacted animal control and reported his injuries, stating that he was bleeding from the mouth and that he needed help. Crash was admitted to a local veterinarian performed surgery on him to reattach skin and tissue under his jaw, and wrapped his leg in hopes that it would heal on its own. However, that did not happen and Crash had to have one of his legs amputated.
Staff at the Quincy Animal Shelter say their staff had kept a close eye on Crash and frequently cared for him.
On Friday, that same family who called for help after seeing Crash hurt decided to adopt him.
“When she (mother of the family) heard that he survived his mishap, she called to let us know she wanted to adopt him when he was healed and ready to go,” the Quincy Animal Shelter said.
Animal Shelter staff say ‘Crash’ became a very “loving” and had the “sweetest” personality.