MOSES LAKE — It’s been more than two years since retired Moses Lake police K9 Chief was shot. Those involved in saving his life that night were honored on Tuesday.
The Moses Lake Police Department held a special awards ceremony on Tuesday, a ceremony that was delayed due to COVID-19.
“There are several heroes in this room tonight, because if it were not for these heroes, Chief wouldn’t be with us. The outcome would’ve been different,” Chief Kevin Fuhr said. “This was most of the most emotional nights of my life in this job. I was thinking about the officers, I was thinking about Chief. It was a brutal night.”
During the ceremony, Chief and six others were presented with an award. Chief’s handler officer Nick Stewart was presented with the Medal of Valor, the department’s highest award; K9 Chief was given the Police Star Award; Dr. Jesyka Morrison, the WSU Veterinary Hospital and LifeFlight were presented with the Citizen Service Award; detectives Omar Ramirez and Curt Ledeboer and officer Brad Zook were presented with the Exceptional Service Award.
On Feb. 28, a person called 911 to report Jose Rivera was outside his home in the Larson Housing community, sitting in a silver Chevrolet Silverado. Moses Lake Street Crimes detectives had been investigation Rivera in connection to a string of robberies that included kidnapping and assaulting multiple victims.
Officers spotted the truck on state Route 17 and recognized Rivera, who took off and led law enforcement on a pursuit into the Cascade Valley area.
After spike strips were used twice, Rivera came to a stop on Denton Road and ran. Moses Lake police officer Nick Stewart gave commands for Rivera to stop or K9 Chief would be released. Stewart is heard on the body cam video telling Rivera to drop the gun as Stewart gives chase and Chief is deployed.
“As Rivera is running he turned and fired one shot toward Ofc. Stewart and K9 Chief,” investigators stated. “Ofc. Stewart reacted to the threat and the two exchanged gunfire. The shot fired by Rivera struck K9 Chief in the head.”
Investigators say Stewart fired five shots from his handgun, with one shot striking Rivera in the head. Law enforcement immediately requested medical aid but Rivera died at the scene.
Chief, badly injured, was taken to the Pioneer Veterinary Clinic with the help of officer Brad Zook, who was off that night but had heard about the shooting on the police radio while out training with his K9. Once at the vet clinic, Dr. Jesyka Morrison was able to stabilize Chief. He was taken to the airport where LifeFlight, although not policy, agreed to airlift Chief to WSU’s veterinary hospital in Pullman, likely saving Chief’s life. As a result, LifeFlight has since changed its policy and will now provide medical flights for police K9s.
Staff at WSU performed life-saving emergency surgery on Chief, removing his left eye. The bullet also caused damage to his skull and jaw. He spent five days at WSU before returning to a hero’s welcome in Moses Lake. His injuries led the department to medically retire Chief.
Chief continues to live with officer Nick Stewart, who is now paired with K9 Jester.