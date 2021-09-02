MANSFIELD - A crook who commandeered someone else’s motorcycle in Douglas County experienced a bit of karma during the ill-fated heist on Wednesday.
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Steve Groseclose says the thief was riding on a motorcycle stolen out of Seattle in McNeil Canyon when he struck a deer in the road.
Then, the suspect hitched a ride with the driver of a white van who drove the suspect a short distance to their desired destination. As the white van drove back in the opposite direction from where the suspect was dropped off, deputies made contact with the driver and informed him that he had just given a ride to the suspect.
Through conversation and a photo of the motorcycle license plate, deputies were able to identify the suspect and are in the process of attempting to make contact with him.
The motorcycle was abandoned after it was destroyed in the crash. The deer’s condition is unknown. As for the suspect, the only description provided by the driver who gave him a lift was that he had been bleeding from his elbows.