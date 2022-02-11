SEATTLE — State Department of Licensing officials believe hackers stole Social Security numbers and other sensitive data of about 650,000 current and former state professionals and business owners during a database breach.
State officials confirmed the figures on Friday. Information possibly obtained by jackers also include dates of birth, driver license numbers and other personally identifying information. Data from the department’s driver’s license system was not affected.
“Based on our investigation, (Department of Licensing) has sufficient reason to believe the Professional and Business Licensing System was accessed and records were acquired without authorization,” the agency said in an updated statement on its website.
The database is maintained by Salesforce, a San Francisco software company.
The agency will begin notifying individuals who were potentially affected by the breach and providing them with credit monitoring and identity theft protection.
Agency officials had initially said that the breach might have exposed the data of at least the 257,000 individuals active licenses in the system, but acknowledged that the full number was likely larger. Friday’s estimate grew to 650,000 because it included individuals with non-active licenses, and also because a single business license can include information for multiple individuals, Olson said.
Investigators still haven’t determined whether the potential breach occurred within the agency, in the database or in some other part of the data system, said agency spokesperson Nathan Olson.
On Monday, a Salesforce spokesperson said that, “at this time, we have no evidence of a vulnerability inherent to the Salesforce platform.”
The breach remains under investigation by the state Office of Cybersecurity, the state Attorney General’s Office and a third-party cybersecurity firm, CrowdStrike, Department of Licensing officials said.