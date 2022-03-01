SUMNER - Deputies in Kittitas County are searching for two suspects who used a pickup truck to steal an ATM from a business in Sumner, along with multiple chainsaws from a business near Cle Elum.
The two suspects on Feb. 22, driving an extended cab Ford F-250, were at the Sportland Yamaha store on Bullfrog Road near Cle Elum and scouted the area before using the truck to back into and break down the door, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspects stole several chainsaws off a display rack.
The next day, the same pickup truck was backed into Purdy’s Public House in Sumner. The same two suspects broke in, tied a chain to an ATM and pulled it out of the business.
Deputies say the license plate on the pickup truck was reported stolen in Yelm.
The sheriff’s office has not been able to identify the two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Kittcom at 509-925-8534.