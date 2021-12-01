CRESTON - The family of the late Deb Copenhaver are frantically trying to find the statue of him that was dedicated to Deb when he built his chapel in Creston in 2007.
Copenhaver was inducted into the Pro-Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1992 after winning back-to-back world saddle bronc-riding titles in 1955 and 1956.
Born in Wilbur in 1925, Copenhaver was responsible for the construction of the Moses Coulee Ranch horse riding event area that operated in the 1970’s outside of Ephrata.
The 200-pound statue was stolen at around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday from the chapel's front lawn.
Called ‘Roadside Chapel,’ it was built in 2007 for passing motorists to stop and pray as they traveled along US 2.
The statue was sculpted by Copenhaver’s daughter, Debbie, who is a nationally renowned sculptor who made the statue for her dad to honor him and the chapel he built.
Local law enforcement has been notified and the search is reportedly on for the thieves who stole it.
The chapel where the statue was stolen is located about a quarter mile east of Creston just off US 2.
Copenhaver passed away on Feb 7, 2019.