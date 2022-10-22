NESPELEM - A third suspect in a shooting that killed two and injured a tribal police officer has been arrested.
The third suspect, who's name has not been released was arrested later in the day on Friday after two other suspects, Curry Pinkham and Zach Holt, were both taken into custody a short time apart.
The shooting started in the Keller area on Thursday night with a pursuit that spanned into Nespelem. The third suspect was arrested in Elmer City the following day.
From the start of the shooting until the final suspect was captured, residents were asked to stay in their homes, but have now been told to resume life as normal.
The tribal officer who was shot while in pursuit of the suspects is recovering at a hospital and is doing well, according to Colville Tribes.