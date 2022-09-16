MOSES LAKE - Well, we’re here. The topic of ‘space waste’ is becoming increasingly relevant as more space technology companies take form with plans to launch into earth’s orbit within the next several years. It’s why STOKE Space Technologies is celebrating this week after completing its first successful ‘hot test’ at its test facility at the Port of Moses Lake on Tuesday.
Founded by former Blue Origin engineers, founders Andy Lapsa and Tom Feldman are developing the first fully recyclable space rocket. STOKE Space Technologies spokeswoman Jennifer Thompson says Blue Origin and SpaceX currently launch rockets into earth’s orbit with only a portion of the rocket able to return for reuse after re-entering the earth’s atmosphere. STOKE’s satellite-launching rocket will be able to re-use the booster portion and the capsule containing hardware and satellites. Current rockets in use only have recyclable boosters. The boosters detach from the capsule once the capsule is in orbit to execute the mission.
Thompson says Tuesday’s massive testing milestone proves that STOKE’s barrier-breaking technology works. The ‘hot test’ STOKE refers to is a stationary, live test that gauges whether the rocket’s technologies are optimally functional in an activated state.
“Our thrusters were working, they were spinning properly and were calibrated properly,” Thompson told iFIBER ONE News.
Thompson says STOKE’s rocket would have a 24-hour turnaround for re-use versus today’s rockets, which require at least 21 days to rebuild the capsule for re-use.
A number of companies have submitted their intent to purchase STOKE’s rockets. Thompson says it’s an aggressive timeline, but STOKE hopes to complete its first orbital launch in 2025. A successful orbital test launch will be the green light needed to make the rocket physically available to customers; goal is to also make that happen in 2025. A test site for the rocket has not been disclosed.
STOKE Space Technologies is based in Kent, Washington with a testing facility in Moses Lake. STOKE began operating in Moses Lake as a tenant in 2021.
As a comedic side note, Thompson says half of STOKE’s 68 staff members shaved their heads into Mohawks this week to celebrate the outcome of this week’s first ‘hot test.’