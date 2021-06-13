MOSES LAKE - Mix it up a little for dad by treating him to the aeronautical wonders of the Moses Lake Airshow this Father’s Day weekend. The airshow’s Father’s Day flash sale of 25% off tickets has been extended through June 15.
To get that special discount, use the code: FATHERSLOVEAVIATION.
Why should you attend this year’s airshow?
1. It will be hosting a Guinness World Record Jump Attempt with local daredevil, @alexharvill, on June 17th, 2021! He will also be performing and entertaining on June 18 & 19 before the airshow too!
2. It has an abundance of fantastic acts this year to help us kick off the Airshow Event Season! From our military acts (A-10 Demo Team, Black Daggers Airborne & more) to our civilian acts (Jim Bourke Airshows, Jodi Rueger Airshows & more).
3. They are bringing back static displays! Watch this week on our social media to see whose coming.
4.They have a STEM Education Area for the kids and the whole family! Get your goodie bag or try out our Dual M-4 Personal Motion Flight Simulator!
5. A Radio Control - Aircraft Show
6. Amazing performances from America’s First Corps Band
Get your discounted ticket TODAY and be a part of the aviation action!
https://www.moseslakeairshow.com/