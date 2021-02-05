MOSES LAKE - This week marks 25 years since the Frontier Middle School shooting in Moses Lake.
Barry Loukaitis, now 39-years-old, is serving a 189-year prison sentence in the shooting that left students Manuel Vela and Arnie Fritz, and teacher Leona Caires, dead and another student injured on Feb. 2, 1996. Loukaitis was 14 at the time.
Loukaitis was initially sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole but was resentenced in 2017 after a U.S. Supreme Court ruled mandatory life sentences for children younger than 18 violates the Eighth Amendment.
“I was in a situation where I was going through what everyone else was but I didn’t know that,” Loukaitis said during the 2017 sentencing hearing. “Instead of reaching out, I concealed it. It was because I was weak. It was because I was stupid. It was because I was jealous. I was wrong. I didn’t see what things were really like. I was hostile and rude to a lot of people. I was that way because I was putting on a front. I was weak and I knew it and I wouldn’t admit it to myself. At some point, I told myself I can’t do it anymore and that’s when I made the decision that I made. I felt like I was a good person and other people weren’t. I didn’t see what things were really like.”
In a letter to the court just prior to resentencing, Loukaitis apologized for the first time.
“After Feb. 2, 1996, I dragged the victims, their families, the court and the community through a painful and expensive process. That never should have happened,” Loukaitis wrote. I’ve never apologized for what I’ve done. I didn’t because I feared that trying to apologize after doing something so terrible would only add insult to injury. I’m sorry for denying people what they deserve to hear.”
Loukaitis is currently lodged in Clallam Bay Corrections Center.