It’s going to be a banner year for Washington wheat according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
NASS just published its new harvest forecast based on June 1 conditions. The forecast predicts that Washington growers will produce 131 bushels of winter wheat this year, up 85% from last year.
The 2021 wheat crop was abysmal due to the extreme drought and heat in Washington state. This year, winter wheat is predicted to yield 73 bushels an acre, which is up 31 bushels an acre in 2021.
NASS reports that the boom in wheat is the byproduct of an exceptionally wet and cool spring.
Some of the eastern Washington counties where wheat is grown includes Douglas, Adams and Grant counties.