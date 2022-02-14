WENATCHEE - Several thousand dollars' worth of tools, along with stolen mail, were recovered at a home in Wenatchee.
East Wenatchee police and the Columbia River Drug Task Force served a search warrant Friday night at a home in the 900 block of Cashmere Street.
Police say the tools had been stolen from a number of area stores and the mail came from several residences, according to Wenatchee police.
East Wenatchee police last week reported a theft of more than $1,000 in tools from Coastal Farm & Ranch. Police did not say if the Feb. 2 theft was related to Friday’s search warrant.
Law enforcement continues to investigate the thefts.