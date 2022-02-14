Screen Shot 2022-02-14 at 7.57.30 AM.png

WENATCHEE - Several thousand dollars' worth of tools, along with stolen mail, were recovered at a home in Wenatchee.

East Wenatchee police and the Columbia River Drug Task Force served a search warrant Friday night at a home in the 900 block of Cashmere Street.

Police say the tools had been stolen from a number of area stores and the mail came from several residences, according to Wenatchee police.

Screen Shot 2022-02-14 at 7.57.42 AM.png

East Wenatchee police last week reported a theft of more than $1,000 in tools from Coastal Farm & Ranch. Police did not say if the Feb. 2 theft was related to Friday’s search warrant.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the thefts.