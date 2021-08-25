OTHELLO - Three people are in custody in connection to a July armed robbery in Othello.
Early Wednesday morning, search warrants were served at three residences in Othello by the Adams, Grant and Franklin County sheriff’s offices, Othello and Moses Lake police and the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Zocimo “Zoci” A. Martinez, 18, was arrested and booked into jail for first-degree robbery and criminal conspiracy.
A juvenile male is being held in Martin Hall for first-degree robbery and criminal conspiracy. A second juvenile male was also taken into custody for criminal conspiracy and rendering criminal assistance.
The three arrests relate to an armed robbery that occurred July 16 at Bob’s Korner Market in Othello.