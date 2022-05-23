CHELAN - It’s a happy ending for three young bears whose lives hung in the balance after they were badly burned by wildfires near Lake Chelan and Cedar Creek in 2021.
Nearly a year after they were rescued by Washington’s Fish and Wildlife Department, the bears were returned to the natural habitat last week, according to KOMO News.
Rich Beausoleil, a bear and cougar specialist with WDFW, partook in the capture of the maimed mammals last year. Beausoleil also took part in releasing them to the area where they were born.
"After our response, capture efforts, and many months of intense rehabilitation, this week's release of the bears burned in the North Cascades fires last year went extremely well," Beausoleil told KOMO News. "The bears, who last year could barely walk, came blazing out of the transport cages, running like champs! They ran down the trail for about 25 yards and then veered off into the woods where they were born and never looked back. "
The cubs were rehabilitated by PAWS in Lynnwood. PAWS had the resources to care for the bears without human interaction, so they don’t become dependent on people.
"We all experience adversity in life - and these bears certainly did too - but what started out as a tragedy has no doubt turned into a triumph," Beausoleil said. "These bears are back home and are now coursing the hillsides and forests like wild bears."