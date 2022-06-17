QUINCY - Three people are dead after a crash in the 12000 block of Road Q near Quincy near Martin Road.
Grant County Sheriff Chief Deputy Joey Kriete says a car carrying five people was going south on Road Q. Kriete says the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle rolled several times. A witness told iFIBER ONE News that the impact of the crash was so powerful, one of the bodies of the deceased victims was found 110 feet from the wreckage.
Kriete says the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
Just beyond the curve was a slight downward embankment.
The two people who survived the crash were taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for treatment.
Kriete says intoxicants were a likely factor in the crash.
The identities of the vehicle's occupants are being withheld until family is fully notified.