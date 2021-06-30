MATTAWA - Firefighters are controlling three fires that were sparked along SR 243 at around noon on Wednesday.
Fire officials say two fires were two acres in size and the other was five acres.
Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife, Department of Natural Resources, and county firefighters were summoned to the scene.
DNR used air resources to fight the fires.
Authorities believe the fires were human-caused with the points of ignition occurring just off the highway. A trailer appeared to be on fire on the side of the road based on the photo taken by Grant PUD.
We’ll have more details as they become available.
Smoke from the fires is causing some traffic impacts.