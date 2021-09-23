EAST WENATCHEE - State troopers say an East Wenatchee man was driving impaired when he failed to yield and struck another vehicle on state Route 28 Tuesday afternoon.
Roland L. Morris, 61, was driving a 2006 Ford Taurus south on South Nile Street and was stopped at the SR 28 intersection. He reportedly continued in front of a westbound 2019 Honda Odyssey and the two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the state patrol.
Morris’ car continued and struck a light pole before coming to a stop in the westbound ditch.
Morris was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee for his injuries. Both occupants in the Honda, an 88-year-old Othello man and an 86-year-old Othello woman, were both hurt and taken to the Wenatchee hospital.
State troopers are seeking a charge of vehicular assault against Morris.