MOSES LAKE - The health district on Thursday reported three additional COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
Grant County is now at 260 confirmed virus deaths, according to the health district, with one additional death pending death certificate review.
The three deaths reported Thursday occurred in February and March and include one man and two women from Moses Lake and Quincy, with ages of 60s, 70s and 80s. One of the individuals was vaccinated, one was vaccinated and the vaccination status of one individual was not known.
All three individuals had underlying health conditions, according to the health district.
The health district also reported 14 new virus cases since March 31 as the case rate continues to remain low. The health district reported just 11 new cases between March 23 and March 31.
As of Thursday, there is one Grant County resident hospitalized with COVID-19.