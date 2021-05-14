WARDEN - According to the Warden School District, three more elementary students have contracted coronavirus.
The district’s website indicates that the three new cases were reported to the school district last week.
Since Monday, the number of elementary students in quarantine dropped from 63 to 53. However, the number of middle school students being isolated increased by 1 since the previous week; none have tested positive in the last 14 days.
As for the high school, two additional students have been quarantined since last week brining the total to 8. Over the last two weeks, three high school students tested positive.
One district staff member has recently been quarantined as well.
Through contract tracing, the school district confirmed that there have been zero cases of COVID-19 that have been transmitted on any of Warden’s school campuses.
Grant County's Health District has intervened to help control the outbreak that has been reported in Warden.