QUINCY - Three people were injured, including a 17-year-old who was airlifted to a Spokane hospital, in a collision Thursday afternoon on state Route 281 near Quincy.
The 17-year-old Quincy resident was driving a 2006 Honda Civic east on Road 5 Northwest. He reportedly attempted to make a left turn to head north on SR 281 and collided with a southbound 2000 Cadillac Escalade, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The teen’s car continued into the ditch while the SUV came to rest in the northbound turn lane.
The 17-year-old was airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for his injuries.
Two people in the SUV, a 48-year-old Quincy resident and a 45-year-old Quincy resident, were both injured and taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center.
The state patrol says the teen failed to yield and any citations are pending.