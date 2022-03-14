WARDEN - Three people were injured in a collision Friday evening on state Route 17 near Warden.
Jorge Gomez-Acevedo, 30, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado south on SR 17, approaching Road 10 Southeast. He reportedly collided with a 2016 Toyota Camry as the driver was stopped to make a left turn onto Road 10, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Silverado rotated into the northbound lane where it was struck by a semi-truck. Both vehicles came to rest off the highway.
Gomez-Acevedo and his two passengers were injured. Gomez-Acevedo and 27-year-old Melbin Quezada Carrera were taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. Oscar S. Zepeda, 24, was airlifted to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. State troopers say Zepeda was not wearing a seatbelt.
No other injured were reported.
State troopers reported Gomez-Acevedo was driving too fast for conditions and any citations are pending.