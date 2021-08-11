OTHELLO - Three people were injured in a collision Tuesday night on state Route 26 near Othello.
Jonathan Garcia Gamino, a 21-year-old Othello man, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe on Reynolds Road. He reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign at SR 26 and collided with an eastbound 2002 Ford Explorer, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both vehicles came to rest on the southbound shoulder.
Garcia Camino was taken to Othello Community Hospital for his injuries.
The other driver, 37-year-old Elma resident Heidi Kesler, was also taken to the Othello hospital for treatment. Her passenger, a 17-year-old girl, was also injured and taken by LifeFlight to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
The state patrol cited Garcia Gamino with failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to yield the right of way.