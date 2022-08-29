ORONDO — Three residences were damaged in two separate fires on Friday in the Orondo area.
Orondo firefighters first responded about 5 p.m. to a structure fire at the Twin W development along the Columbia River. Crews arrived to find a home fully-involved in flames, with fire coming through the roof. The occupants were able to escape uninjured.
The home was a total loss, according to firefighters.
Strong winds caused the fire to spread to another nearby residence, which sustained damage to the second floor and roof.
Five vehicles were also damaged in the fire.
Firefighters also responded about 11:15 p.m. Friday to a second structure fire just north of Orondo. The fire was located in the basement. Fire crews made entry and were able to extinguish the fire, with most the damage contained to furniture and contents in the basement.
Three occupants of the home suffered fire-related injuries. Two of the residents were taken to Central Washington Hospital with serious injuries while the other person was treated on scene.
No firefighters were injured in the two fires. The cause of both remains under investigation.