EPHRATA - A Soap Lake man was hospitalized following a three-vehicle collision on Saturday on state Route 17 near Ephrata.
Robert R. Heether, a 63-year-old Ephrata man, was driving a 2018 Ford truck north on SR 17. He reportedly rear-ended a 2020 Toyota Corolla as the driver had slowed for stopped traffic, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Toyota was then pushed into the back of a 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan.
Heether was not injured in the wreck. The driver of the Toyota, 35-year-old Eric J. Espinosa, was hurt and taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. None of the five occupants in the minivan, which included two young children, were injured.
The state patrol cited Heether for failing to yield the right of way.