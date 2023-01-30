VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24.
The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County.
Washington State Troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on.
Ebey died at the scene. The other driver, 40-year-old Jeffrey Lewis of Pasco, was injured and transported to Kadlec Hospital in the Tri-Cities for treatment.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Both drivers were buckled up.