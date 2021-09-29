EPHRATA - Grant County’s annual outdoor burn ban is set to expire at midnight on Thursday.
The county-wide burn restrictions passed by county commissioners in 2017 goes into effect every year on June 1 and continues through Sept. 30.
“When the county burn ban is lifted on September 30 burning restrictions that are normally in place and imposed by the Washington State Department of Ecology will still be in effect in regards to all cities and urban growth areas,” county officials stated, also reminding residents that the use of burn barrels are always prohibited in the state.
The state Department of Natural Resources lifted its burn ban last week as wildfire danger lessens. All DNR-managed lands east of the Cascades have also been reopened.
Fire danger remains listed as “high” in most of Grant County.