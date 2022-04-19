MOSES LAKE - Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Moses Lake Airshow returning June 18 and 19 at the Grant County International Airport.
The airshow is now in its third year, held in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 airshow was canceled due to COVID-19.
Tickets went on sale on Tuesday for this year’s show. General admission tickets are just $20 for a limited time if purchased online. General admission is good for those age 16 and up, and 15 and under get it free. General admission tickets are $35 at the gate.
Gates on both days of the show open at 10 a.m. and performance acts are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The two-day event will feature a number of performances including the USAF C-17 Globemaster III, Kyle Fowler with Go EZ Aerobatics, Anthony Oshinuga, Tom Larkin with Mini Jet Airshows, Mark Peterson flying an A-37 Dragonfly, Mike Tryggvason with 10G Aerosports, B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft collection and the E/A-18G Growler from the Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island.
For more information on the air show and to purchase tickets, visit www.moseslakeairshow.com.