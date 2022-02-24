Because of Russia’s attack on the Ukraine, crude oil prices jumped to over $100 per barrel on Thursday.
The Spokesman Review reports that rising fuel costs, record inflation and a military battle abroad calls for some form of relief at the pump, according to some congressional Democrats.
Chelan and Kittitas counties’ congressional representative, Kim Schrier, is one of those Democrats who are pushing for a temporary pause on the federal gas tax. However, the Spokesman Review explained that critics are cautioning that saving money at the pump could cost Americans long-term.
Suspending the federal gas tax would save Americans 18.4 cents per gallon through the end of 2022. Schrier and other Democrats in the House and Senate proposed a bill earlier this month that would pause the federal gas tax.
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in America $3.53 as of Feb. 23, which is 33% higher year-over-year. But, the federal gas tax is the primary source of revenue for the Highway Trust Fund. The Highway Trust Fund covers the cost of road and bridge repairs and is a funnel for the funding of the infrastructure bill Congress passed last summer.
Those opposed to the idea putting the gas tax on hiatus say it would result in the Highway Fund running out before 2027, making it insolvent sooner than expected.