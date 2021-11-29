MOSES LAKE - Rock Top Burgers & Brew in Moses Lake is once again hosting its Tip-a-Cop fundraiser on Wednesday.
The fourth annual event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the restaurant located on North Stratford Road.
The restaurant is teaming up with the Moses Lake Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Office to raise money for the departments’ annual Shop with a Cop event, held every year in December where deputies and officer take children and families in need shopping for the holidays.
Law enforcement will be on hand for Tip-a-Cop, pairing with services to help take care of customers for the night. All tips during the event go toward Shop with a Cop.
Tip-a-Cop raised $5,000 last year.