OLYMPIA - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced an initiative to help combat robocalls.
Ferguson’s office has created a new complaint form tailored for reporting robocalls, along with a website with descriptions of robocalls and telemarketing scams.
“Robocalls are more than just annoying — they can also be illegal,” Ferguson said. “Many of our cases are based on tips we receive from Washingtonians. If robocalls are harassing you, please file a complaint with my office.”
Creating a form specific for robocalls give attorneys, investigators and staff more precise information for quicker reaction to complaints, Ferguson added. The form includes specific questions for reporting the details of a suspicious call to track and discover patterns for robocalls.
Washington residents that suspect they have received an illegal robocall can report it here: https://bit.ly/3IRf5xo
More information on robocalls and telemarketing scams is available here: https://bit.ly/38bq8EZ