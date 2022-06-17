OKANOGAN — A Tonasket man has been sentenced to nearly 63 years in prison for murdering his wife, whose remains were found in the trunk of a burned car.
Lance R. Bowers, 40, was convicted in April of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree reckless burning and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to his June 3, 2019 arrest.
An Okanogan County judge this week sentenced Bowers to 754 months behind bars, according to court records.
Okanogan County deputies responded June 3, 2019 to reports of a car fire near the Aeneas Valley Store in Tonasket. Bowers brandished a firearm when deputies arrived. Bowers was then shot by deputies. He was taken to the hospital before being booked into jail.
Deputies found human remains inside the burning vehicle. The remains were later identified as Bowers’ wife, Angela Bowers, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say Lance Bowers had shot his wife before burning her body.