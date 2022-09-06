TONASKET — Three suspects in recent thefts in Tonasket were arrested Monday after a pursuit that ended in a crash and one suspect attempting to flee in the Okanogan River.
Okanogan County deputies attempted to stop a Ford F-250 pickup truck Monday evening reportedly involved in thefts from Beyers Market. Deputies say the driver of the pickup truck refused to stop before reaching a dead end and turning around.
The suspects reportedly drove directly at a deputy’s patrol vehicle in an apparent attempt to hit the vehicle. The deputy was able to accelerate and swerve to avoid a collision, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies pursued the pickup truck as the driver reportedly failed to stop at several intersections. The pickup truck eventually crashed into a stack of fruit bins and three people in the vehicle exited and ran off. Two female passengers were quickly taken into custody while a male suspect ran into the Okanogan River.
Additional deputies responded, along with a Tonasket Fire Department boat to keep the suspect from continuing down the river. The suspect, 33-year-old Nespelem resident Jory Vallee, was booked into jail for first-degree attempted assault, eluding, obstructing law enforcement and theft in the third degree.
The two female suspects, 25-year-old Omak resident Koleby Smith and 19-year-old Omak resident Kreeonna Smith, were both booked into jail for third-degree theft and obstruction, according to the sheriff’s office.
The pickup truck was impounded as evidence. Deputies say the truck and the driver were also connect to a theft in Riverside on Monday.