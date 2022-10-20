OTHELLO - At least a few potatoes fell casualty to an accident on SR 24 at Bench Road near Othello on Thursday.
At around noon, Troopers say a semi hauling a very large bucket trailer full of potatoes was navigating a roundabout at Bench Road when the crash occurred.
State Patrol officials say the spud-hauling trailer hit the curb of the roundabout too hard, sending the apparatus onto its side. Thousands of taters tumbled onto the ground, which made for a big mess. The road was blocked for 90 minutes.
No one was hurt.
Troopers say charges may be pending against the driver.