With control of Congress potentially hanging in the balance, Democratic candidates took early leads Tuesday night in two key races in Washington state.
One of two pivotal races is between Democratic 8th Congressional District incumbent Kim Schrier and Republican newcomer Matt Larkin.
Schrier is outpacing Larkin by a slim margin of 52.8% of the vote with 211,802 ballots tallied between the two. At this point, the race is too early to call.
The 8th Congressional District encompasses Chelan and Kittitas counties, but mostly envelopes areas west of the cascades, which include Pierce, King and Snohomish counties. Washington’s 8th Congressional District covers wealthy Seattle exurbs populated by tech workers and central Washington farmland.
Schrier, a pediatrician, is the only Democrat to hold the seat since the district was created in the early 1980s. She won reelection in 2020 against Army veteran Jesse Jensen. She now faces Larkin, a lawyer and former Washington attorney general candidate who works for his family’s company, which makes parts for water pipes.
Larkin acknowledges President Joe Biden was legitimately elected, though he also notes that many people disagree and are frustrated about it. He has hit Schrier on things like inflation, gas prices and crime, saying Democrats’ policies have aggravated all three.
Schrier has pointed to results she’s achieved for the district while in office, including securing federal money for a new bridge in Wenatchee. She also notes she’s the only pro-choice female doctor in Congress, saying that is crucial following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
53.16% of voters, so far, in Chelan County voted in favor of Larkin. Larkin secured 54.75% of the vote in Kittitas County.
Meanwhile in the 4th Congressional District, which occupies Okanogan, Douglas, Grant, Adams, Yakima, Benton, Franklin and Klickitat counties, Republican incumbent Dan Newhouse has a 67.14% voter margin over Democratic challenger Doug White.
The next ballot tabulation will take place at 5 p.m. on Nov. 10.