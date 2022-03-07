If you fuel up often, you might feel like you’re in a bit of a time-warp back to 2008 when fuel prices soared past four dollars per gallon.
On Monday, AAA tallied $4.065 per gallon of fuel in the U.S., the highest seen since 2008. But, if you live in Washington, you're likely looking at all-time highs in terms of fuel costs with $4.449 reported as the average cost of a gallon of gas on Monday.
Washington’s average price is up from $3.955 a month ago and $3.159 a year ago.
The following are the average prices per county in north central Washington as of Monday, March 7:
Adams County: $4.319
Chelan County: $4.339
Douglas County: $4.307
Grant County: $4.230
Kittitas County: $4.472
Okanogan County: $4.183
Currently, Washington has the fifth-highest cost of gas-per-gallon among all 50 states.
An article by the Seattle Times states that Russia’s violent war waged against Ukraine has created significant volatility in the energy markets. Russia supplies 10% of the world’s oil and over one-third the European Union’s natural gas supply comes from Russia.
According to petroleum analysts who spoke to USA Today, even though the all-time record is expected to be broken this week nationwide, Gasbuddy's 2022 gasoline forecast predicts the average cost of a gallon of gas will peak in May at $4.25. Even as prices begin to decline after May, the average is expected to remain over $4 until November. The average for 2022 is expected to be $3.99.