WENATCHEE — More than $15,000 worth of tools and irreplaceable antiques were stolen during a break-in of the Wenatchee Riverfront Railway last week.
The break-in occurred occurred sometime between 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 and 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. The suspects stole most of the tools, a number of antique railroad items and damaged the main locomotive.
Last week’s burglary is the second this year at the North Worthen Street facility.
“That makes it over $20,000 worth of necessary tools and irreplaceable antiques that us volunteers have built up throughout the years to provide a great experience to all of you, have been stolen from us this year,” the organization stated.
The organization will still be running one of its other locomotives from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 and Dec. 17.
Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call RiverCom at 509-663-9911.