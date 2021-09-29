MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District says toxic blue-green algae has been found in samples taken from Connelly Park in Moses Lake.
The samples were collected on Sept. 22 by the Moses Lake Irrigation and Rehabilitation District, with the microcystin results above the recreational guidance value.
“Given the history of microsystins in Moses Lake shown by sampling over previous years, it is possible toxins are present in other areas of the lake and blooms were observed at Cascade Park and the sand dunes (on Tuesday),” health district officials stated. “The type of blue-green algae that is present in Moses Lake produce microcystin toxin, which can cause serious illness in people, pets and livestock.”
The health district is advising people to avoid all contact with the lake water, including recreational water activities, and to keep all pets and livestock away from the lake.
The health district, due to funding, will only be taking one water sample per week until funding is exhausted or the toxins are no longer detected. Officials say based on previous year’s data, the toxic could be present through October.