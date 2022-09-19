MOSES LAKE — Toxic blue-green algae has been detected at the Blue Heron Park boat launch in Moses Lake, according to the Grant County Health District.
The health district has issued a closure for the swimming area at Blue Heron Park and warning signs for all of Moses Lake. More testing for algae is planned around the lake this week.
The health district is advising the public to avoid all contact with the lake water near Blue Heron Park, including recreational water activities, and to use caution in other areas. All pets and livestock should be kept away from the water and any fish caught need to be cleaned well.
Exposure to toxic algae can cause skin rashes, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, jaundice, severe thirst, weakness, rapid or weak pulse and death.