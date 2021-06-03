RITZVILLE - A Wednesday morning traffic stop in Ritzville led to the arrest of a California man believed to be using a vehicle as a manufacturing mobile methamphetamine extraction lab.
Adams County deputies stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road on First Avenue. The vehicle was a rental car with New Mexico license plates.
The driver, identified as Victor Ringor, was arrested and booked into jail for DUI. Deputies say he was under the influence of narcotics.
Deputies were granted a search warrant for the car and reportedly located a loaded firearm illegally concealed in the car. Deputies also found several containers of liquid that were determined to be meth. The containers were sent to the Washington State Crime Lab for analysis.
Ringor is expected to be charged with illegal manufacturing of meth.
The state patrol assisted the sheriff’s office in the investigation.