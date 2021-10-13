EPHRATA - A traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle led to two arrests in connection to drugs found in the vehicle.
At about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Ephrata police made a traffic stop on state Route 28 at Division Avenue North. Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Spokane.
A search of the vehicle reportedly led officers to find about three pounds of methamphetamine, 100 grams of heroin, 1,500 fentanyl pills and more than $2,800 in cash, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The two occupants in the vehicle, 23-year-old Yakima resident J. Jesus Zamora Cuevas, and 18-year-old Yakima resident Cristina Cuevas, were both taken into custody.
Zamora Cuevas was booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession with intent to deliver narcotics. Cuevas was booked for possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted in serving the search warrant on the stolen vehicle.