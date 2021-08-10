LEAVENWORTH - A fun day on the water turned fatal when a 50-year-old Leavenworth man drowned on Tuesday.
iFIBER ONE News partner News Radio 560 KPQ reports the drowning happened in the Wenatchee River at the Leavenworth KOA Campground. Adam Musgrove with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says the man had hit some rapids when his trip down river went awry.
“His tube had slipped backwards where he sustained a head injury, and then went into the water face down,” Musgrove told KPQ. “Some bystanders and family were able to pull him out of the water and attempt to do CPR on him, but unfortunately he had succumbed to his injuries and drowned.”
Musgrove says the victim was wearing a life jacket, but the impact from the head injury he sustained was too severe to recover from.
“This victim also had his life jacket on but still sustained a head injury, which most likely knocked him out,” Musgrove said. “If you go face down in that, you can imagine if you’re not prepared for that type of thing, those rocks can be deadly.”
Tuesday’s death was Chelan County’s fourth drowning of the year.