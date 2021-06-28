LIND - Sunday’s sweeping brush fire that burned dangerously close to homes in Lind is believed to have been caused by a passing train.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to Adams County Fire Chief Kevin Starring who says there had been some reports about a train car that had caught fire sending embers onto the surrounding area.
Darin Pike of Spokane says he saw the train start the fire as he was passing through just before 11 a.m. Pike says he was unable to confirm what the train was hauling or what exactly on the train had caught fire.
The Adams County Fire Marshal is continuing its investigation into the cause of the 2,100-acre blaze.