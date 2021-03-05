EPHRATA - Two travel trailers and at least one vehicle were destroyed by fire Wednesday night near Ephrata.
Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the 10700 block of Road E.6 Northwest. Callers had reported several explosions and fire crews arrived to find two connected travel trailers with an enclosed front porch on fire.
Firefighters say the blaze had spread to another vehicle and was threatening several more. A nearby home was also threatened and was showing heat damage. Multiple propane tanks on the property were also venting.
“There were numerous other vehicles and a home which were saved because of the planning, training and reps put in by our leadership and firefighters,” fire district 13 officials stated.
The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.