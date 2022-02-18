Moses Lake police chief Kevin Fuhr says a mentally unstable man caused ‘a stir’ at Frontier Middle School when he reached through the window of a classroom.
Fuhr says the incident was “very minor” in the grand scheme of things, but the man had reached through the open window during a class session, resulting in the disruption of the session.
Fuhr says a call to police was prompted by an item he had in his hand, some students thought it might have been a weapon. After showing up to the school within minutes of the call, police determined that the object was a cologne bottle and the man was not a threat. However, due to his unstable nature, Fuhr says the man was arrested for a minor violation.
Fuhr says police wanted to help the man get the care he needed.