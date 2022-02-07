ELLENSBURG - The Daily Record newspaper in Ellensburg reports that after almost three years of postponement, the trial of Kallee Knudson has begun. The publication reported that the trial of the former Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office records specialist began last Wednesday. Knudson has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault and first-degree attempted murder.
Kittitas County Prosecuting Attorney Jodi Hammond disclosed the details of the alleged events that resulted in Knudson’s arrest and an Ellensburg police investigation.
According to the police report, it was discovered by Ellensburg police detective, Derek Holmes, that Knudson had hired two men to break into her ex-friend’s home.
The Daily Record reports that Knudson told the men that she had a falling out with the victim, Janie Commerce. Police say Knudson told the men to terrify the victim to the point that she would fear for her life. Knudson also allegedly ordered the men to drug the victim with heroin or Xanax.
On the same day, detective Holmes learned that Knudson had allegedly fabricated a burglary report claiming that someone had broken into her home and stole a laptop and $1,000 in cash. Police say Knudson told them that she suspected the assailant was her ex-boyfriend who was allegedly sending her harassing text messages.
Police suspect that there is a connection between the ex-boyfriend and the victim.
On Feb. 5, 2019, a police sting operation led Knudson to believe that the men tied the victim up inside the victim’s home. Police say Knudson dressed in a dark outfit to conceal her identity when entering the victim’s home and was arrested by Ellensburg Police shortly after midnight. Police allegedly found Oxycodon pills while searching Knudson.
In April of 2021, Knudson’s murder-related charges were added to the mix.
According to court documents, the prosecutor in the case alleges that Knudson had an intent to commit the crime of Murder in the First Degree because she intended to administer a controlled substance into the victim with the intent to cause death. Additionally, the prosecuting attorney alleged that Knudson offered to give $1,000 to Thomas Sluman, to engage in specific act that would have resulted in the death of the victim.
Knudson recently requested to be released on personal recognizance, but that request was denied by a Superior Court Judge.
Knudson’s trial has been delayed substantially due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Daily Record, the trial continued with witness testimony into Friday.
Knudson is a single-mom who worked for the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office for five years.