A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to disrupt a pride event in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho last spring. The trial for Spencer Simpson has been set for January 23, 2023 after being charged with criminal conspiracy to riot. Simpson pleaded 'not guilty' to the charge in August 2022.
Simpson and 30 other Patriot Front members were arrested by Coeur D’Alene Police on June 27 after they were found packed in the back of a U-Haul truck. The men were reportedly wearing riot gear and were in possession of smoke grenades and other equipment. The group was allegedly on its way to a Pride celebration in Coeur D’Alene. The U-Haul truck was pulled over when a nearby citizen reported seeing a “little army” climbing into the back of the U-Haul truck in a hotel parking lot. Police managed to stop the vehicle within a quarter-mile from its apparent destination.
According to the Spokesman Review, 27-year-old Alexander Sisenstein of Midvale, Utah, was the first Patriot Front member to be sentenced after June's arrest received two years of unsupervised probation and a $500. He was sentenced in a Kootenai County courtroom on Monday, Nov. 28. Unlike Simpson, Sisenstein pleaded 'guilty' to one count of criminal conspiracy to riot.
Other members of the Patriot Front who were arrested in Coeur D'Alene have court appearances through February 2023.