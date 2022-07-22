The ‘dog days’ of summer will commence on Tuesday with triple-digit temps expected by then in the region.
According to the National Weather Service Office out of Spokane, the hot streak is induced by a high-pressure ridge moving across the eastern Pacific.
Weather experts say temps could top off at 108 degrees in some places during the latter part of next week. Fortunately, the exceptionally warm weather will not be accompanied by wind, potentially mitigating the risk of wildfires; as the triple-digit streak subsides at the end of the next week or the ensuing week, it could create some wind-producing weather.
Highs exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit will span from Tuesday through Sunday, at least.