SNOQUALMIE PASS - A Washington state trooper is recovering after being careened into on Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday.
Trooper Rick Johnson says the trooper was tending to an abandoned vehicle on the side of the road in the eastbound lanes near the summit when the wreck happened.
Just before 9 a.m., Johnson says a Ford pickup that was traveling too fast for conditions lost control and slammed into the patrolman’s vehicle.
Johnson says the trooper was inside his SUV when the truck crashed into him. The injured trooper was transported with ankle, neck, and back injuries.
The other driver, who was cited for speeding, had an arm injury.
Intoxication was not a factor in the crash.